Dennis Schroder makes shocking announcement as he joins Boston Celtics for 2021-22 season

International standout Dennis Schroder has finally found a home.

The Boston Celtics have signed the former Los Angeles Lakers starting point guard, who announced his big move on Instagram.

The agreement between Schroder and the Celtics is for just one year.

Deal will be for the $5.9M exception, per source. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 10, 2021

Schroder has reportedly been in talks with the Celtics for some time

The 27-year-old averaged 15.4 points, 5.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 33.5 percent from distance last season for the Lakers.

Although Schroder put up solid numbers during the regular season, he vitiated his reputation in the postseason. The veteran went scoreless in Game 5 of the Lakers’ first-round battle with the Phoenix Suns.

Of course, Schroder has been getting ripped in recent days for rejecting the Lakers’ $84 million extension offer last season. The guard was reportedly shocked about the whole situation in light of his bare market.