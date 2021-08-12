Dennis Schroder’s wife delivers fiery warning to haters amidst $5.9M contract from Boston Celtics

On Tuesday, former Los Angeles Lakers point guard Dennis Schroder agreed to a one-year, $5.9 million contract with the Boston Celtics.

It comes just months after he turned down an $84 million extension from the Lakers, and his wife took to social media to respond to his haters.

Schroder was acquired by L.A. last offseason in a trade for Danny Green and a draft pick. Although his shooting was up and down this past season, he generally played well for the Lakers.

However, his negotiations for a new contract hung over the team like a dark cloud. Pretty much all observers agreed that Schroder wasn’t deserving of the kind of money he was reportedly asking for.

Once the Lakers traded for superstar guard Russell Westbrook and signed free agent guard Kendrick Nunn, the team had no use for Schroder anymore, even in a diminished bench role.

He will now have the opportunity to improve his outside shooting and rehabilitate his public image. If he does both, perhaps he can earn himself a solid payday next summer.