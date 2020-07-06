Free Agent DeMarcus Cousins Posts Cryptic Message That Sets Twitter on Fire

Former Los Angeles Lakers big man DeMarcus Cousins is still without a team.

However, a cryptic tweet from the big man indicates that he may soon be back on an NBA roster.

As players continue to drop out of the NBA’s 2019-20 restart, free agents continue to get picked up.

The Lakers recently signed guard J.R. Smith to help fill the void that guard Avery Bradley left when he announced that he would not be entering the NBA’s bubble in Orlando, Fla.

Another player who seems to still be on the fence about his desire to take part in the restart is Lakers big man Dwight Howard. If Howard does end up dropping out, Cousins could be a candidate to replace him.

If this were to occur, it would signify an interesting twist of fate. Howard was originally signed by the Lakers to replace Cousins after he tore his ACL.

Before Cousins suffered a slew of lower-body injuries, he was widely considered to be one of the best and most versatile big men in the NBA. Some of his best play came alongside Anthony Davis when the two were teammates on the New Orleans Pelicans.

Sadly, Cousins has not remained healthy enough in recent seasons to prove how much he really has left in the tank.

Hopefully, Cousins’ tweet is an indication that he’ll be getting another chance to show his abilities on the court. Whether or not that chance comes with the Lakers remains to be seen.