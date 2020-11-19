The Los Angeles Lakers recently obtained point guard Dennis Schroder from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

New Phoenix Suns veteran Chris Paul reacted to Schroder joining the defending champs.

The Lakers acquired Schroder by shipping Danny Green and a first-round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft to the Thunder.

Schroder, 27, averaged 18.9 points per game on 46.9 percent shooting from the field last season. In addition, he shot 38.5 percent from deep.

Lakers superstar LeBron James was thrilled to hear that Schroder landed in Los Angeles. After all, the four-time MVP reportedly has wanted to play alongside the Schroder for quite some time.

Paul, 35, is good friends with both players. The All-Star competed next to Schroder for the entirety of the 2019-20 season.

While the Thunder were expected to be a lottery team, they crushed everyone’s expectations by nearly making it out of the first round of the 2020 playoffs. They lost to the Houston Rockets in seven games in the first round.

Schroder and Paul both played massive roles in helping their former team outpace expectations.