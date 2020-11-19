- Chris Paul congratulates Dennis Schroder after Lakers trade becomes official
- Here’s how the Lakers strongly influenced Pat Riley’s decision to draft Precious Achiuwa
- LeBron James welcomes Dennis Schroder to the Lakers
- Anthony Edwards says Kevin Durant, not LeBron James, best player in the NBA
- Dwight Howard pushes back on report of Lakers reaching out to him ‘3 times a week’
- ‘Bachelorette’ star Tayshia Adams claims Lakers player slid into her DMs
- LeBron James reacts to news of Klay Thompson’s injury
- Report: George Hill drawing trade interest from Lakers
- Report: LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Draymond Green team up in new investment
- Report: LeBron James has wanted to play with Dennis Schroder for a while
Chris Paul congratulates Dennis Schroder after Lakers trade becomes official
-
- Updated: November 19, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers recently obtained point guard Dennis Schroder from the Oklahoma City Thunder.
New Phoenix Suns veteran Chris Paul reacted to Schroder joining the defending champs.
The Lakers acquired Schroder by shipping Danny Green and a first-round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft to the Thunder.
Schroder, 27, averaged 18.9 points per game on 46.9 percent shooting from the field last season. In addition, he shot 38.5 percent from deep.
Lakers superstar LeBron James was thrilled to hear that Schroder landed in Los Angeles. After all, the four-time MVP reportedly has wanted to play alongside the Schroder for quite some time.
Paul, 35, is good friends with both players. The All-Star competed next to Schroder for the entirety of the 2019-20 season.
While the Thunder were expected to be a lottery team, they crushed everyone’s expectations by nearly making it out of the first round of the 2020 playoffs. They lost to the Houston Rockets in seven games in the first round.
Schroder and Paul both played massive roles in helping their former team outpace expectations.