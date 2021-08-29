C.J. McCollum predicts Dennis Schroder will be motivated this season because he knows ‘there’s a lot at stake’

Former Los Angeles Lakers point guard Dennis Schroder is likely anxious to move on from a disaster of an offseason.

Earlier this month, he signed a one-year, $5.9 million contract with the Boston Celtics. The offer was significantly worse than the contract extension the Lakers reportedly offered him in March. Of course, he rejected that offer based on this belief that he could earn more as a free agent.

Portland Trail Blazers star C.J. McCollum believes that Schroder will be playing with a chip on his shoulder this coming season and expects him to maximize the opportunity he has been given in Boston.

“He’s in a situation where he’s playing on a one-year deal,” said McCollum on the latest episode of his podcast. “He’s got a lot to prove. Now, he’s probably angry. He’s probably a little frustrated at the situation, but also motivated. I think one of the best things about sleights, or going through struggles, or potentially turning down money similar to what John Collins did is that you come in motivated and you also understand what’s at stake. If he did turn down that money and he’s playing on a contract worth about $5.9 million, then he knows there’s a lot at stake for this season. I think his approach, his mindset and his mentality is gonna be different going into this year.”

When the Lakers traded for Schroder last year, he was expected to provide the team a boost in its quest for a title repeat. While he did play decently in the regular season, he wore out his welcome in Los Angeles after a string of lackluster performances in the postseason.

After Los Angeles acquired former MVP Russell Westbrook last month, it was a clear message that Schroder’s time with the Purple and Gold had ended.

Only time will tell if Schroder can bounce back from a disappointing offseason.