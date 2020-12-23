It’s no secret Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley go at each other when their teams battle.

James’ son Bronny joined the fun by reposting a hilarious parody of two NBA fans mimicking the opposing veterans.

The Lakers received their championship rings before opening up the 2020-21 season against the Clippers on Tuesday night.

However, the Clippers stole the show by collecting a 116-109 victory over the Lakers.

The elder James put up 22 points, five boards and five assists in the loss. On the other end, Beverley gathered 10 points, six rebounds and three assists.

While Beverley has respect for the four-time MVP, he certainly isn’t afraid to challenge him.

James, 35, recently acknowledged how much trash the Clippers talked last season only to be dispatched in the second round of the 2020 postseason.