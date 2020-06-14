Patrick Beverley Lets His Stance Be Known: ‘If King James Said He Hooping, We Hooping’

The push to resume NBA action by Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is one that has the full support of another player from Los Angeles, Clippers guard Patrick Beverley.

Hoopers say what y’all want. If @KingJames said he hooping. We all hooping. Not Personal only BUSINESS🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 🙏🏾 #StayWoke ✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿 — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) June 14, 2020

In recent days, there has been some pushback from some NBA players about resuming the 2019-20 season, which was suspended because of the novel coronavirus on March 11. It’s clear from Beverley’s social media comment that he’s giving James his full support, regardless of the concerns of other players.

One chief reason why players have concerns is because of the contagious nature of the virus, though the NBA will be instituting stringent safety protocols and frequent testing.

Another factor is that the effort to have the 22 teams remaining finish not only the regular season, but also potentially four rounds of playoffs, would keep some players away from their families for extended periods.

James’ and Beverley’s teams figure to be in the thick of any playoff run, which helps explain their enthusiasm about getting players back on the court. Both players are undoubtedly aware of the potential risks involved, but appear to be comfortable with the steps the NBA has taken.

Given the fact that only a minority of players appear to be against getting back to playing, it’s likely that James and Beverley will indeed be “hooping” soon.