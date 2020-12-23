- Video: LeBron James beyond hyped as he earns 4th ring at Lakers championship ceremony
- Lakers coach Frank Vogel on how he’ll use LeBron James during first few weeks of season
- Lakers legend explains why he’s so ‘disappointed’ about losing Rajon Rondo and Avery Bradley
- Report: Lakers won’t unveil 2019-20 championship banner until fans can return to Staples Center
- Jayson Tatum told himself growing up that ‘I’m going to play for the Lakers’
- Lakers legend says Magic Johnson doesn’t get enough credit for 2020 Lakers title team
- LeBron James admits he hates that family, friends and fans wont be present for Lakers ring ceremony
- Report: Lakers only interviewed Tyronn Lue for head coaching position to appease LeBron James
- Montrezl Harrell appears to throw shade at Clippers after they sign Luke Kennard to massive extension
- Michael Cooper opens up on trying to stop a 17-year-old Kobe Bryant during a legendary predraft workout
Video: LeBron James beyond hyped as he earns 4th ring at Lakers championship ceremony
-
- Updated: December 23, 2020
In October, LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to the strangest of NBA championships. It was the fourth of his illustrious career.
Tonight, prior to tipoff of the Lakers’ season opener against the Los Angeles Clippers, James officially got his fourth championship ring, albeit with no fans present due to the raging novel coronavirus pandemic.
It was presented to him virtually by students at his I Promise School in Akron, Ohio, as well as family members.
Ring James 👑 pic.twitter.com/CsfZVdBzp1
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 23, 2020
While in the NBA’s bubble site at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla., James was his usual sublime self. He averaged 29.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 8.5 assists a game during the NBA Finals en route to his fourth championship series MVP award.
By not only winning another title but also getting past a loaded Western Conference to reach the Finals, James significantly enhanced his already stellar legacy.
With new additions Dennis Schroder and Montrezl Harrell by his side and the emergence of second-year player Talen Horton-Tucker, James has a great chance at winning his fifth world championship this season. Doing so would mount an even stronger argument that he’s perhaps the greatest of all time.