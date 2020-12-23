In October, LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to the strangest of NBA championships. It was the fourth of his illustrious career.

Tonight, prior to tipoff of the Lakers’ season opener against the Los Angeles Clippers, James officially got his fourth championship ring, albeit with no fans present due to the raging novel coronavirus pandemic.

It was presented to him virtually by students at his I Promise School in Akron, Ohio, as well as family members.

While in the NBA’s bubble site at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla., James was his usual sublime self. He averaged 29.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 8.5 assists a game during the NBA Finals en route to his fourth championship series MVP award.

By not only winning another title but also getting past a loaded Western Conference to reach the Finals, James significantly enhanced his already stellar legacy.

With new additions Dennis Schroder and Montrezl Harrell by his side and the emergence of second-year player Talen Horton-Tucker, James has a great chance at winning his fifth world championship this season. Doing so would mount an even stronger argument that he’s perhaps the greatest of all time.