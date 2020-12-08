The Los Angeles Clippers embarrassingly lost to the Denver Nuggets after being up 3-1 in the second round of the 2020 postseason.

On a recent episode of “Road Trippin’,” Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James called out Clippers for talking a big game and not living up to the hype.

While he didn’t address them by name, James made it quite clear that he was specifically talking about Lou Williams and Patrick Beverley.

"They put themselves in a position to get what they been talking s–t about all year. … I just did not see them losing." Bron says he was just as shocked as everyone else at the Clippers' early playoff exit (via @RoadTrippinPod) pic.twitter.com/ftQGjA6p86 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 8, 2020

“All the ‘s— talking that they were doing all year,” James said of the Clippers. “Exclude Paul [George] and exclude Kawhi [Leonard]. Even exclude Trez (Montrezl Harrell). Obviously, we know who I’m talking about.”

It’s no secret that Beverley and Williams are two of the team’s most outspoken players. As a matter of fact, Beverley has trash-talked and disrespected James on several occasions.

James, 35, went on to talk about how surprised he was that the Clippers weren’t able to close the deal on the Nuggets.

“They put they self in a position to get what they’ve been talking about all year,” James said. “And I just couldn’t fathom the part or come to the realization that they did not seek that opportunity when it was right there. Up 3-1. You know. And just seeing the team that they had. They was built for that, I believe. They were coached for that, I believe. Obviously, they got our championship head coach on their bench in T-Lue (Tyronn Lue). I just did not see them losing, just like everybody else in the basketball and sports world, did not see them losing that series.”

The Lakers and Clippers were expected to meet in the 2020 Western Conference Finals. Instead, the Nuggets stole the show by erasing a 3-1 deficit and taking down the Clippers.

The Lakers then defeated the Nuggets in five games in the Western Conference Finals. James put up 27.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game during the 2020 playoffs.

Furthermore, the Lakers captured the 2020 title. James became the first player in NBA history to win three NBA Finals MVP trophies with three different franchises.

Meanwhile, the Clippers parted ways with head coach Doc Rivers. They also lost Harrell to the Lakers in free agency.

The Lakers and Clippers are anticipated to resume their lopsided rivalry this season.