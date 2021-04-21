Recently, the estate of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa terminated their contract with Nike.

Lakers champion Anthony Davis was among the many who were disappointed both parties weren’t able to come to an agreement for the future.

Anthony Davis on Nike and Kobe Bryant's estate not agreeing to a contract extension: "It definitely hurts. It definitely makes me think about which Kobes I want to wear and which ones I want to keep as my personal possessions." AD held out hope both sides can figure things out. — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) April 21, 2021

The 28-year-old Davis is a huge fan of Kobe Bryant, who many see as one of the best players in NBA history.

Yet, it appears Nike was not on the same page with the five-time champion’s perception.

As a matter of fact, Nike’s reported refusal to hand Kobe Bryant a lifetime structure like NBA icons Michael Jordan and LeBron James was one of the reasons a deal never came to pass.

In the aftermath, a new report indicated that Kobe Bryant, LLC had filed trademarks for footwear and apparel.

The Lakers are set to get back Davis, who has missed the last couple of months due to a calf injury and actually feared for an Achilles injury. The big man is putting up 22.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.3 steals per game.