- Updated: April 20, 2021
A new report indicates that Kobe Bryant, LLC has filed trademarks for footwear and apparel.
Kobe Bryant, LLC has filed trademarks for footwear and apparel. pic.twitter.com/s9OUuEEFxB
— Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) April 20, 2021
The trademarks are just the latest in a series of filings that have taken place since the death of Bryant, the Los Angeles Lakers icon, in January of last year.
The inclusion of the footwear trademark has led to rumors that Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, will start a new brand in the wake of the end of Nike’s deal with the estate of her late husband.
Vanessa Bryant is also no doubt seeking to make sure that her late husband’s name isn’t exploited by unscrupulous operators.
Given the continuing aura around Kobe Bryant and his legacy, the amount of possible money that may result from these new trademarks could be considerable.