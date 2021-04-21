Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis reportedly plans to return to the lineup on Thursday against the Dallas Mavericks.

Anthony Davis says he will make his return tomorrow in Dallas, so long as he continues to feel well. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 21, 2021

Davis, 28, has appeared in just 23 games this season as he has dealt with a calf injury.

He last played in a game on Feb. 14.

The Lakers have been without Davis and LeBron James for multiple weeks, so Davis’ return will be a welcome boost to the lineup. Davis praised his teammates for keeping the Lakers in the playoff race with him and James out of the lineup.

Anthony Davis on how the Lakers have played without him and LeBron James: "This team has done more than we can ask for — each player — to make sure that we stay in the fight." — Christian Rivas (@RadRivas) April 21, 2021

This season, Davis is averaging 22.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while shooting 53.3 percent from the field and 29.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Davis will likely have some restrictions in his first game back, but it is a promising sign for the Lakers to have Davis back in the lineup before the playoffs.

Los Angeles is currently 35-23 and the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference.