On Wednesday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis shed light on his calf injury.

The big man revealed that he initially feared that he suffered a torn Achilles injury.

Anthony Davis said he felt a “ripping” sensation when he planted his foot wrong in Denver in February. He said he’s never experienced pain like that and was initially worried he tore his Achilles. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 21, 2021

Davis, 28, has slowly been ramping up his on-court activity in recent days.

The University of Kentucky product has been out for a couple of months. He suffered the injury during a contest versus the Denver Nuggets before the All-Star break.

On the season, the champion is collecting 22.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.3 steals per game. He’s only played in the 23 games this season.

While the Lakers have been without Davis and fellow All-Star LeBron James for an extended time, they have stayed afloat in the standings. The team holds a 35-23 record and is the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference.

Davis is expected to make his return to the court on Thursday versus the Dallas Mavericks.