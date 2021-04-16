   Report: Lakers provide game-changing update on Anthony Davis - Lakers Daily
Anthony Davis Lakers Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers received some good news regarding the return of Anthony Davis.

The superstar big man has now been cleared to fully participate in on-court basketball activities.

Davis has been out of action for two months due to a calf strain and Achilles tendonosis. The team has been very cautious with getting him back to action, especially given how risky any type of Achilles injury can be.

The Lakers have struggled without him, especially since LeBron James has also been able to play the last few weeks due to a severely sprained ankle.

Davis’ numbers have been down a bit this season compared to the past, but make no mistake: He’s an extremely important part of the team.

The Lakers are currently in fifth place in the Western Conference. They’re hoping to not fall any further in the standings between now and when they return to full health.