- Updated: April 16, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers received some good news regarding the return of Anthony Davis.
The superstar big man has now been cleared to fully participate in on-court basketball activities.
Anthony Davis is fully cleared for basketball activity on the court. He won't play tonight, and likely not for either game against Utah, but the Lakers are hoping he can play after that.
— TV's Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) April 16, 2021
Davis has been out of action for two months due to a calf strain and Achilles tendonosis. The team has been very cautious with getting him back to action, especially given how risky any type of Achilles injury can be.
The Lakers have struggled without him, especially since LeBron James has also been able to play the last few weeks due to a severely sprained ankle.
Davis’ numbers have been down a bit this season compared to the past, but make no mistake: He’s an extremely important part of the team.
The Lakers are currently in fifth place in the Western Conference. They’re hoping to not fall any further in the standings between now and when they return to full health.