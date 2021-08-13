Wayne Ellington reveals what motivated him to sign with the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers newcomer Wayne Ellington seems happy to be back with the team after playing elsewhere for the past few seasons.

He recently explained what drew him back to the Lakers organization.

“Well, I never really wanted to leave,” Ellington said. “So to be back now, under these circumstances and in this situation, I couldn’t be happier. It couldn’t be more of a blessing for me and my family, so when they called and I spoke to Rob (Pelinka), I spoke to coach (Frank Vogel), it was an easy decision.”

Ellington’s first stint with the Lakers came in the 2014-15 campaign. It was a solid year for him, as he posted averages of 10.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

In his recent press conference, the 33-year-old explained that he has grown a lot since that time.

“I’ve learned a lot since then,” Ellington continued. “I feel like at that point in my career, I was still a young man in this league trying to find his way. Now, I’ve been through a lot of different situations, a lot of different experiences. And to be now a part of this team, when you look back at that team, it’s just all come full circle.”

The former first-round pick has been around the block in the NBA. He has played for nine different organizations. Throughout his journey, he has yet to win an NBA title. Ellington will certainly be looking to change that with the Lakers in the 2021-22 season.

For his career, Ellington has averaged 8.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He is a lifetime 41.0 percent shooter from the field and an excellent 38.2 percent shooter from beyond the arc.

His shooting abilities should bring a lot to the table for L.A. It will be interesting to see what his role is like on such a loaded roster.