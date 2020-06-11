Video: Vanessa Bryant Shows Off New Tattoos Honoring Kobe and Gianna

Vanessa Bryant recently revealed that she got tattoos to honor her late husband, Kobe, and daughter, Gianna.

Since the shocking deaths on Jan. 26 of her husband and daughter, Vanessa Bryant has continued to try to address the lingering pain of those losses on social media.

As a matter of fact, she has posted numerous photos, videos and memories on big occasions in recent months. While she has posted dozens of digital recollections of her beloved family members, she now has a permanent physical embodiment to remember them by as well.

However, Vanessa Bryant is far from the only person to get her husband memorialized through a tattoo.

Los Angeles Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis also got tattoos to honor the legacy of the franchise legend.

Unsurprisingly, Kobe Bryant had a monumental impact on countless people around the world. The five-time champion accomplished tons on the court, gave back to the community and served as phenomenal father.

James and Davis will look to further honor Bryant by trying to win the 2020 NBA championship later this year.