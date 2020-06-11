   Lakers News: Kobe Bryant Named Recipient of Prestigious Los Angeles Area Award - Lakers Daily
Lakers News: Kobe Bryant Named Recipient of Prestigious Los Angeles Area Award

Kobe Bryant Lakers Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was named this year’s recipient of the Los Angeles Area Emmy Governors Award for his “philanthropy, community building and inspiration that extended beyond the basketball court.”

“The Los Angeles area Television Academy has named Kobe the recipient of this year’s Governors Award,” Spectrum SportsNet’s Allie Clifton explained. “It’s presented to an individual or organization that has made an outstanding, innovative and visionary achievement in the arts, sciences or management of television, as well as a substantial contribution to the Southland community.

“Bryant’s Granity Studios produced the Oscar award-winning film ‘Dear Basketball’ and has developed shows for TV, podcasts and books. Some past winners of the Governors Award included Chick Hearn, Vin Scully, Bob Miller and longtime Lakers TV producer Susan Stratton.”

Bryant had been an active charitable member in Los Angeles, most specifically with his work with Los Angeles’ homeless community.

Bryant also was a huge supporter of women’s basketball, especially of his late daughter Gianna, which led to the WNBA’s creation of the “Kobe & Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award.”

The award honors the two and their support of women’s basketball.

While this year has lacked good news, it is nice to see the late Bryant getting recognized for what he did off the court during and after his playing career.