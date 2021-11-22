Video: Rajon Rondo tells fan sitting courtside he hopes they bet $10,000 on Lakers against Pistons

The Los Angeles Lakers used a furious comeback to defeat the Detroit Pistons on Sunday.

With less than a minute remaining in the game, L.A. had a five-point lead. Lakers veteran Rajon Rondo seemed pretty confident that the game was in the bag, as he told a fan sitting courtside that he hoped they bet on the Lakers in the game.

“Hope you bet with us tonight… 10 racks” Rondo giving some gambling advice to a fan courtside 💀 pic.twitter.com/xtJI2uSVS8 — br_betting (@br_betting) November 22, 2021

Rondo only saw a few minutes of playing time in the contest, but he was probably very happy that his team came away with the victory.

The 35-year-old is trying to win his third NBA title. His 2021-22 season is off to a somewhat rocky start. He’s averaging 3.3 points per game on 30.0 percent shooting from the field.

Despite those poor marks, he has made a nice impact as a playmaker. He’s averaging 3.8 assists per contest in just 15.3 minutes of action per game. He certainly brings a lot to the table in that sense.

The big story from the Lakers’ win over the Pistons on Sunday was the heated incident between LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart.

The Lakers and Pistons had to be separated multiple times after this play between LeBron and Isaiah Stewart. pic.twitter.com/im0o7fXeoI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 22, 2021

The scuffle seemed to spark the Lakers’ comeback, even with James ejected from the contest.

Some folks feel that the incident and comeback win were exactly what the doctor ordered for L.A. The night is being regarded as a potential turning point for the squad this season.

Only time will tell if that ends up being the case. The Lakers will be back in action on Tuesday for a matchup with the New York Knicks on the road.