Video: Lakers Coaching Staff Releases Powerful Message Supporting Black Lives Matter

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the most active teams in sports regarding the recent racial tensions.

On Saturday, the Lakers released a powerful video from their staff supporting “Black Lives Matter.”

“Change is coming,” Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said during one part of the video. “Because black lives matter.”

From top to bottom, the Lakers have been instrumental in the fight against racial injustice in recent months.

Multiple players, headlined by superstar LeBron James, have called out racism, police brutality and inequality. In fact, James cultivated the creation of More Than a Vote, an initiative which seeks to advance voting in black communities.

It hasn’t only been the players making change.

The organization made a consequential hiring by bringing aboard Dr. Karida Brown as director of racial equity and action in June. In addition, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss has called out racism and publicly dismantled her haters.

Without a doubt, the franchise has been pioneering and producing social justice change. They will look to bring some of that action during the resumption of the 2019-20 season.

The Lakers are one of the main favorites to the win the 2020 championship. They are the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.