Jeanie Buss Shares Racist Hate Mail, Which Refers to N—-r Traitors and Deceased Kobe Bryant

- Updated: June 19, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss used the occasion of Juneteenth to share an ugly letter from someone apparently upset about NBA players trying to address the current racial discord and social justice concerns.
View this post on Instagram
After much thought, I decided to share this letter I received on Monday so that everyone can see the hate is real and living out there. This is happening in our world TODAY. Its real and it exists. To Joe: Did sending this letter make you feel better? Really all you did was waste your time, and energy and your postage stamp. (But thank you for including your return home address) Why don’t you look in the mirror and see your ugliness because I refuse to. I have received letters like this over the years. The advice I always got? “Ignore it.” I did. But not anymore. On this day, Juneteenth, I ask my white friends to join together, acknowledge the racism that exists in our country and around the world, and pledge to stop ignoring it. We all must do better. #juneteenth #hatewontwin
Juneteenth, which takes place on Friday, is an unofficial holiday that acknowledges and celebrates the end of slavery in the United States. Many teams across the NBA are recognizing it this year by giving team employees the day off in order to reflect on the day’s meaning.
That effort by the teams is largely due to the multiple racial incidents and deaths that have taken place, leading to violence and other conflicts across the country.
With the NBA seeking to resume the 2019-20 season late next month, some players have discussed the possibility of not playing in order to protest racial injustice.
It’s clear from the hateful message received by Buss that some individuals continue to hold ugly mindsets regarding racial issues, with the Lakers’ owner shining a light on this particular person.
The needless inclusion of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant in the note was no doubt especially painful for Buss, whose family has been a part of the franchise for more than four decades. That includes the 20 years in which Bryant, who died in a January helicopter crash, played for the team.
There’s no indication exactly how many similar messages Buss may have received, but she’s taking the high ground and focusing on the Lakers’ chances of winning their first NBA title in a decade.