Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis has missed many games this season due to injury.

After helping the Lakers to a crucial win over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night, he admitted that he was dealing with a new issue.

“I’m hurting,” Davis said. “Not more so my body, just my groin got tight. … I’m not sure about [Wednesday]. I mean, I’m going to get treatment and see how I feel. I want to say I’m going to play, but it was really bothering me tonight. We’ll see how I feel tomorrow, and then later on in the day. “Very, very strong possibility that I fight through it and play since the next day is an off day. But I also don’t want to have this lagging and then now I’m out for a couple games.”

From February to April, Davis missed 30 straight games while dealing with a calf strain and Achilles tendinosis in his right leg. Since returning on April 22, the 28-year-old has steadily returned to his dominant ways.

With three games left in their regular season, the Lakers are currently sitting in seventh place in the Western Conference with a 39-30 record.

It will be interesting to see if Davis ends up missing any of the team’s next games. While the Lakers will want to have him fully healthy for the postseason, they really can’t afford to drop any games at this point in the season.

The Lakers next game is at home against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. Only time will tell if Davis manages to suit up for that crucial game.