Tayshia Adams, the star of season 16 of the reality TV series “The Bachelorette,” talked to a member of the Los Angeles Lakers online.

During a recent appearance on the “Bachelor Happy Hour x Click Bait” crossover podcast, Adams kept coy after sharing that a certain member of the Lakers had slid into her DMs.

“Well, I’m not going to say the name, but I’ve talked to a Laker,” Adams said.

Adams, who became famous as a contestant on season 23 of “The Bachelor,” wouldn’t say which member of the Lakers she talked to.

However, she did rule out one particular superstar.

“I wish it was LeBron James,” Adams said as “Guess Who” continued. “No, believe me, no one exciting, I wish someone really good, but no, nobody exciting.”

Adams recently became the star of “The Bachelorette” when Clare Crawley, who was previously pegged to star in season 16, got engaged to former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Dale Moss.

There’s no doubt that being an NBA or NFL player comes with its unique perks, one of which is the ability to hook up with some of the world’s most beautiful and famous women.

But if one is a member of the Lakers, it seems that perk gets amplified in a major way.