Report: Lakers Hire Dr. Karida Brown as Director of Racial Equity and Action

- Updated: June 18, 2020
On Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers announced the hiring of Dr. Karida Brown as director of racial equity and action.
Lakers hire Dr. Karida Brown as Director of Racial Equity & Action. pic.twitter.com/jsw02iiu5o
— Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) June 18, 2020
Dr. Brown will create a curriculum to assist the Lakers staff enrich its knowledge on today’s important topics. In addition, she will help identify ways the organization can be more proactive and efficient in inciting change.
The Lakers are already one of the most vocal teams in the NBA in regards to social justice.
Superstar LeBron James has done a tremendous job using his platform to create awareness and change. The four-time MVP spearheaded the formation of More Than a Vote, an initiative which will seek to propel voting in black communities.
Other Lakers players, including Avery Bradley, Kyle Kuzma and Dwight Howard, have all been vocal and active about injustice issues as well.
As a matter of fact, the Lakers are unsure if Bradley will return for the resumption of the 2019-20 season due his passionate stance on wanting to see action done first.
The Lakers currently hold the best record in the Western Conference.