Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis gave a sneak peak of the Nike Kobe Grinches but in a “reverse” colorway.

“Everybody got the Grinches which is cool,” Davis said. “Obviously one of the best Kobes to come out. The Grinches right? I got a little sneak peek for y’all.”

Davis proceeded to pick up a shoe box to reveal the Grinches but with a red base. Davis quickly closed the box and said that he was going to save the shoes “for another time.”

It’s possible that Davis breaks out the shoes in a playoff game to honor the late Kobe Bryant who passed away in a tragic helicopter crash last year.

Bryant will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this week.

This week, Kobe will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant.

Davis is coming off a season-high 42-point game in the Lakers win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night. Los Angeles needs Davis to stay on top of his game if it wants to make a run this postseason.