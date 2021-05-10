   Video: Anthony Davis gives sneak peek of Nike Kobe Grinches in special colorway - Lakers Daily
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis gave a sneak peak of the Nike Kobe Grinches but in a “reverse” colorway.

“Everybody got the Grinches which is cool,” Davis said. “Obviously one of the best Kobes to come out. The Grinches right? I got a little sneak peek for y’all.”

Davis proceeded to pick up a shoe box to reveal the Grinches but with a red base. Davis quickly closed the box and said that he was going to save the shoes “for another time.”

It’s possible that Davis breaks out the shoes in a playoff game to honor the late Kobe Bryant who passed away in a tragic helicopter crash last year.

Bryant will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this week.

Davis is coming off a season-high 42-point game in the Lakers win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night. Los Angeles needs Davis to stay on top of his game if it wants to make a run this postseason.