Video: Lakers airball back-to-back 3-pointers at end of regulation in embarrassing fashion

-
- Updated: October 27, 2021
Wednesday night’s loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder was embarrassing for the Los Angeles Lakers, and it seemed to get more embarrassing the longer it went.
At the end of regulation, L.A. had chances to tie the game, but it airballed back-to-back 3-pointers.
Melo air-balled a three that would have tied the game. pic.twitter.com/Avq4CzOwNP
— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 28, 2021
The Lakers led by as many as 26 in the first half and looked to be running away to an easy victory.
Their lead got trimmed to 72-56 at halftime, and from there it was an Oklahoma City tidal wave.
Anthony Davis did his part with 30 points, but most of his teammates didn’t hold up their end of the bargain.
The Lakers were without LeBron James, who sat out his second straight game with an injured ankle, but there were still no excuses for them to blow this contest.
The capper was Russell Westbrook getting ejected in the closing seconds after taking exception to a breakaway jam off an L.A. turnover.