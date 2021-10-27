- Report: Lakers provide significant update on LeBron James’ ankle injury
- Report: Anthony Davis to play tonight vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Report: Lakers offer worrisome updates on LeBron James and Anthony Davis for game vs. Thunder
- Anthony Davis credits avoiding serious injury against Spurs to important decision he made during offseason
- Malik Monk and Russell Westbrook both shocked after hearing loud cheers from Lakers fans during away game
- Anthony Davis goes down with scary knee injury in Lakers game vs. Spurs
- Report: Lakers announce Tuesday’s revamped starting lineup vs. Spurs without LeBron James
- LeBron James’ genuinely shocked reaction to director of ‘Squid Game’ calling him out: ‘This can’t be real’
- Report: LeBron James dealing with new type of ankle injury as Lakers list him out vs. Spurs
- ‘Squid Game’ creator fires back at LeBron James’ criticism of the show’s ending
Report: Lakers provide significant update on LeBron James’ ankle injury
-
- Updated: October 27, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel provided a major update on the status of superstar LeBron James’ ankle injury.
James, who will not play Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder after missing last night’s game against the San Antonio Spurs, is considered day-to-day with the injury.
Vogel says LeBron is day-to-day. Says they'll see where he's at when they get home this week
— Jacob Rude (@JacobRude) October 27, 2021
The Lakers return home on Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and it seems possible that James could play in that matchup.
James, who missed a large chunk of the 2020-21 season with an ankle injury, was injured during the team’s win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.
It doesn’t seem like the four-time champion will miss an extended period of time, but the Lakers are clearly being cautious with a winnable game against Oklahoma City on the schedule for tonight.
This season, James is averaging 26.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 48.3 percent from beyond the arc.
He still is playing at an MVP-caliber level, but James will need to stay healthy if the Lakers want a chance at making the NBA Finals this season.
The Lakers and Thunder are scheduled to tip off at 5 p.m. PST on Wednesday night.