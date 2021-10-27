Report: Lakers provide significant update on LeBron James’ ankle injury

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel provided a major update on the status of superstar LeBron James’ ankle injury.

James, who will not play Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder after missing last night’s game against the San Antonio Spurs, is considered day-to-day with the injury.

Vogel says LeBron is day-to-day. Says they'll see where he's at when they get home this week — Jacob Rude (@JacobRude) October 27, 2021

The Lakers return home on Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and it seems possible that James could play in that matchup.

James, who missed a large chunk of the 2020-21 season with an ankle injury, was injured during the team’s win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.

It doesn’t seem like the four-time champion will miss an extended period of time, but the Lakers are clearly being cautious with a winnable game against Oklahoma City on the schedule for tonight.

This season, James is averaging 26.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 48.3 percent from beyond the arc.

He still is playing at an MVP-caliber level, but James will need to stay healthy if the Lakers want a chance at making the NBA Finals this season.

The Lakers and Thunder are scheduled to tip off at 5 p.m. PST on Wednesday night.