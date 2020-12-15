Armed with a new contract that’s worth $190 million, Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis is now a very wealthy man.

He bought himself a Rolls-Royce, which caused teammate Kyle Kuzma to troll him a bit.

Kuz trolling AD in his brand new Rolls-Royce pic.twitter.com/OXGSKUMDma — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) December 15, 2020

Davis was acquired in a blockbuster trade with the New Orleans Pelicans in July 2019. When he first came to L.A., there were some questions about his durability and ability to play well under intense pressure.

The big man answered all of those questions with flying colors as he helped lead the Lakers to their 17th NBA championship in October.

Now, Davis has been ranked as the second-best basketball player in the league by ESPN.

Kuzma has an opportunity to earn a shiny new contract extension of his own. He will become a free agent at the conclusion of this season, and after a tough 2019-20 campaign, it would behoove him to step up certain aspects of his game.

In the Lakers’ preseason victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, he put up 25 points while hitting four of his seven 3-point attempts.