Report: Lakers listed amongst appealing trade destinations for Wizards star Bradley Beal

- Updated: July 26, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly high on Bradley Beal’s list of preferred destinations.
“Beal — who can become a free agent next July – could give Washington a list of preferred destinations if he asks for a trade, but that isn’t definite,” wrote Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. “The [Miami] Heat, Golden State and the two Los Angeles teams are among teams that appeal to him.”
Beal is coming off of a stellar 2020-21 season in which he nearly won the scoring title with the Washington Wizards. He averaged 31.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from deep.
The addition of Beal would give the Lakers three elite scoring options. LeBron James and Anthony Davis will likely remain the two best players on the roster no matter what happens this offseason, but Beal would make for an outstanding third piece.
If he’s traded, Beal technically wouldn’t have the final say in where he ends up. However, in today’s NBA, players do seem to have a lot of pull. The 28-year-old may very well force his way out of Washington at some point in the near future.
Fellow Wizards guard Russell Westbrook has also popped up in trade rumors involving the Lakers lately. It would be nearly impossible for Los Angeles to add both players, but getting either one would be a massive victory for the organization.