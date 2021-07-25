Report: Lakers targeting Russell Westbrook to lessen playmaking pressure off LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly still prioritizing the addition of a playmaker this offseason, as the organization would like to relieve LeBron James of some of his ball-handling and playmaking duties.

“Lastly, the Lakers rumors have not gone away,” wrote Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report. “Los Angeles has been linked by multiple sources to having interest in attaining Russell Westbrook, although the cap gymnastics to acquire the 2017 MVP will surely be tricky. It remains clear that Los Angeles’ main objective this offseason is to find an on-ball creator that can lessen the playmaking duties of LeBron James.”

Rumors of the Lakers trading for Westbrook have progressed in recent days. It remains to be seen whether or not Los Angeles will land the former MVP, but it seems like almost a sure thing that the team will add some sort of facilitator this offseason.

It has been known for multiple weeks that the Lakers’ primary goal this offseason is to add a playmaker. With guards Dennis Schroder, Wesley Matthews, Alex Caruso and Talen Horton-Tucker all set to hit free agency this offseason, there is no doubt that the backcourt will need some help in the 2021-22 season.

Moreover, a true facilitator is something that the Lakers have lacked in recent years. James has had to bring the ball up the court far more often than the organization would prefer, and bringing in a true point guard would solve that problem.

If Westbrook ends up being the player that the Lakers bring in, he’d become the third piece to an intimidating three-headed monster that also features James and Anthony Davis. In the 2020-21 season, Westbrook averaged a triple-double, posting 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 11.7 assists per game.