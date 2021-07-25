Report: Lakers have developed ‘traction’ in pursuit of Russell Westbrook

Coming off a first-round loss in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers have been rumored to be in the market for an All-Star caliber ball-handling guard.

Apparently, the team may be making some inroads towards landing the Washington Wizards’ Russell Westbrook.

Have heard that the Lakers have developed some traction in their pursuit of Russell Westbrook, for what it’s worth. https://t.co/LCDt2Jz9Ew — Austin Krell (@NBAKrell) July 24, 2021

Although L.A. possesses arguably the league’s best duo in LeBron James and Anthony Davis, James is 36 years of age and has tons of mileage from 10 trips to the NBA Finals.

Reducing his workload, especially during the regular season, is integral to the Lakers’ hopes of winning another NBA championship with him.

Westbrook could do exactly that. He is a proven scorer and passer, and he has the ability to add another dimension to the Lakers’ already dangerous transition game.

The Los Angeles-area native is also a very good rebounder, as he has averaged a triple-double in four of the last five seasons.

A big concern, however, would be the fact that Westbrook is a poor outside shooter. However, reigning Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has the same weakness, so perhaps the Lakers could make it work.