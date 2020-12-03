- Report: Anthony Davis finalizes lucrative 5-year deal with Lakers
Report: Anthony Davis finalizes lucrative 5-year deal with Lakers
-
- Updated: December 3, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief.
That’s because superstar Anthony Davis is finalizing a five-year, $190 million maximum contract in order to stay with the Lakers.
“Davis, a free agent, is expected to sign the contract as soon as Thursday,” wrote Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. “He considered several short- and long-term contract scenarios before accepting a full five-year, maximum offer, sources said.”
With running mate LeBron James recently agreeing to a two-year extension, the Lakers are expected to be title favorites for at least the next two years.
“We don’t just look at this at all as a one- or two-year window,” Rob Pelinka, Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager, said recently. “We want to stay competitive for the long term and make decisions that allow us to do just that and not just shoot all of our bullets to try and defend for one year. We want to be in a position of being a sustainable contender.”
Davis averaged 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game during last year’s regular season.