   Report: LeBron James agrees to massive 2-year extension with Lakers - Lakers Daily
Home / Team News / Report: LeBron James agrees to massive 2-year extension with Lakers

Report: LeBron James agrees to massive 2-year extension with Lakers

LeBron James Lakers

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers made news in surprising fashion by re-signing superstar LeBron James to a massive two-year contract extension.

The Lakers are expected to re-sign fellow star Anthony Davis in the near future. A new deal for James had not been expected up to this point.

With the extension, it is now seeming more and more likely that James ultimately will end his career in the NBA as a member of the Lakers. Given the success he’s already enjoyed on the team, that seems like a wise move for both parties.

Last season, the four-time MVP averaged 25.3 points, 10.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game. Beyond that, he also helped lead the Lakers to an NBA title.

He was awarded Finals MVP honors for his efforts.

He’ll surely look to replicate that success in the upcoming season.