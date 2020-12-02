On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers made news in surprising fashion by re-signing superstar LeBron James to a massive two-year contract extension.

LeBron James‘ two-year, $85M extension with Los Ageles Lakers runs through 2022-23 season, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. James‘ 36th birthday is on Dec. 30. https://t.co/6bcMLgYTVV — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 2, 2020

The Lakers are expected to re-sign fellow star Anthony Davis in the near future. A new deal for James had not been expected up to this point.

With the extension, it is now seeming more and more likely that James ultimately will end his career in the NBA as a member of the Lakers. Given the success he’s already enjoyed on the team, that seems like a wise move for both parties.

Last season, the four-time MVP averaged 25.3 points, 10.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game. Beyond that, he also helped lead the Lakers to an NBA title.

He was awarded Finals MVP honors for his efforts.

He’ll surely look to replicate that success in the upcoming season.