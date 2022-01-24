Here’s what the Lakers are offering teams in trade proposals

The Los Angeles Lakers can’t seem to get out of their own way this season.

The team’s roster construction has been highly criticized. Despite having plenty of superstar talent, L.A. hasn’t been able to produce wins on a consistent basis.

As a result, the team seems to be exploring its options on the trade market. Unfortunately, the Lakers don’t have tons of trade chips. A recent report revealed which assets the Lakers are offering teams in trade talks, and it’s a short list.

“They’re calling teams offering a future first, Kendrick Nunn, and Talen Horton-Tucker, who has underwhelmed this season, and no one is biting yet,” wrote Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer.

Horton-Tucker’s first few games this season were impressive, but since then, he hasn’t been playing at a very high level. Excluding his first three games, he’s averaging just 9.1 points per game on 39.9 percent shooting from the field this season.

The youngster certainly hasn’t taken the leap many folks were hoping for, which is surely impacting his value on the trade market. It remains to be seen if he’ll end up being moved.

As for Nunn, he still hasn’t appeared in a game for the Lakers. If a team wants to trade for him, that organization is going to have to judge him based on his first two NBA seasons with the Miami Heat.

During those two seasons, Nunn averaged 15.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. He shot 45.8 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from 3-point land.

Only time will tell if the Lakers find a way to put a deal together using these assets. A splash on the trade market could be what L.A. needs to turn things around this season.