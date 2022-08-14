Lakers owner Jeanie Buss: ‘Michael Jordan is the greatest of all time’

There has been plenty of debate on who the greatest of all time (G.O.A.T.) is in the NBA. A number of current and former Los Angeles Lakers are often mentioned in the conversation, such as LeBron James and Kobe Bryant.

However, it seems that Lakers owner Jeanie Buss believes that someone else deserves the distinction. Buss feels that Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is the greatest NBA player ever.

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss calls Jordan the GOAT 👀 pic.twitter.com/OFQr43t6j1 — FootBasket™.com (@Foot_Basket) August 12, 2022

In the G.O.A.T. discussion, there will be no definitive answer, especially considering that it is difficult to compare players from different eras.

The late Bryant, who modeled his game after Jordan, is a worthy candidate. After playing for the Lakers for 20 seasons, he finished his career with averages of 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. Fans remember him not just for his production on the court, but also because of his dedication to the game and will to win.

Current Lakers star James also deserves consideration because of his all-around dominance and longevity. The 37-year-old just played in his 19th season in the league and recorded 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest.

In addition, he has won titles with three different teams. He won twice with the Miami Heat, once with the Cleveland Cavaliers and once with the Lakers in the 2019-20 season.

If James were to sustain his production and help L.A. win at least one more title, that would give him a boost in the discussion.

However, it seems like Buss’ choice is clear.