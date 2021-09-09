- Darren Collison seen scrimmaging with multiple Lakers players at team facility
Video: Dwight Howard looks dangerous as he drains multiple shots from deep
- Updated: September 9, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers newcomer Dwight Howard recently showed off his shooting touch with a video on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Howard has never been known for his shooting, but this video will surely get Lakers fans excited. If the 35-year-old is able to consistently hit 3-pointers for the Lakers this upcoming season, it could open up the team’s offense.
Throughout his career, the former No. 1 pick has attempted a total of 88 3-pointers, making 14 of them. That comes out to a percentage of 15.9, which obviously isn’t ideal. The past two seasons, however, he has shot 32.0 percent from three on 25 attempts.
After agreeing to a deal with the Lakers this offseason, Howard is set to begin his third tenure with the team. He’s clearly excited to be with the organization once again.
It will be interesting to see exactly what type of role Howard plays this upcoming season. It figures to be similar to the role he played during the Lakers’ title run in the 2019-20 season.
Howard won his sole NBA title with the Lakers, and he will surely be hoping that he can win another with them before his career ends.