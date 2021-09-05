Dwight Howard has continuously expressed how ecstatic he is to be playing again for the Los Angeles Lakers.

He recently posted on Instagram how happy he is to be “home.”

The eight-time NBA All-Star signed with the franchise last month.

This will be his third stint for the Purple and Gold. His first campaign with the Lakers was back in the 2012-13 season, which ended in disappointment. While he performed decently and averaged 17.1 points, 12.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game, he did not get along with his teammates.

The Lakers wound up being swept by the San Antonio Spurs in the first round of the 2013 NBA Playoffs.

Howard’s first return to Los Angeles in 2019 was more fruitful as he won his first NBA title during the 2019-20 season. Although he was a shell of his former All-Star self, he played his role particularly well. His contributions in the rebounding and defensive departments helped the Lakers’ championship run.

This year, he will likely return to his previous role. But it seems that will not be a problem to the three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year. After all, he is looking forward to winning another title and getting a championship parade this time around.