Dwight Howard’s epic post after agreeing to return to Lakers

Dwight Howard took to Instagram on Monday to voice his excitement about returning to the Los Angeles Lakers. The 35-year-old said that he is ready to “run it back” with the team.

Howard was a key part of the Lakers’ title run during the 2019-20 season. He got substantial minutes and averaged 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.

Howard spent the 2020-21 season with the Philadelphia 76ers. There, he averaged 7.0 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. It seems like he still has something left in the tank.

The veteran now returns to L.A. in hopes of capturing the second title of his long career. Howard, who has been in the league since the 2004-05 season, has been named to eight All-Star teams throughout his time in the NBA.

The Lakers are loading up on talent this offseason, and it looks like the 2021-22 campaign could be a special one.