Some parental discipline by Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James was likely the reason why his eldest son Bronny was unable to take part in the online video game “Call of Duty: Warzone” with Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Last month, the younger James was seen in an online video smoking marijuana, with his father still with the Lakers in the NBA’s bubble.

Once the Lakers captured the NBA title on Sunday, the elder James was free to return to his California home. That return appears to have coincided with the apparent discipline of his namesake son.

News about what exactly that discipline fully entails isn’t likely to be forthcoming, but it’s clear that the elder James was upset about his eldest son’s actions.

The younger James has offered hints in recent years that he could be following in the footsteps of his legendary father, who was named NBA Finals MVP for the fourth time after the Lakers won the title.

The elder James grew up under poverty-stricken circumstances in Akron, Ohio, which included not having a father of his own to deliver discipline. That’s in steep contrast to the younger James, who has not been forced to deal with such hardships during his lifetime.