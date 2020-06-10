Prominent Scout Says Bronny James Is Already Further Along Than LeBron James Was in Key Area

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was one of the best high school prospects in basketball history.

However, ESPN’s Paul Biancardi, who scouted the forward when he was a sophomore in high school, believes that James’ son, Bronny, is ahead of his father in one key aspect of the game.

“It should also be noted that when it comes to shooting the ball from the outside, Bronny’s jumper is ahead of where his dad’s was,” Biancardi wrote. “Neither shot could be described as ‘pure,’ but Bronny has slightly better range and accuracy than LeBron did at this stage.”

The younger James is about to enter his sophomore season at Sierra Canyon School.

While he appears to be a better shooter than his dad was when the three-time champion was just a teen, he has a long way to go before reaching the elder James’ legendary status.

The four-time MVP played at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School for four years. During his time there, he led the program to three Ohio state titles.

In addition, the 6-foot-9 pro won the Ohio Mr. Basketball award as the best player in the state in each of his final three years. By the end of his elite run in high school, the elder James had collected 2,657 points, 892 rebounds and 523 assists.

After James decided to forgo college and go straight to the pros, the Cleveland Cavaliers ended up selecting the star with the No.1 pick in the 2003 NBA Draft.

Now, the elder James is focused on winning his fourth championship in his 17th year in the league.