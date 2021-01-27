- Vanessa Bryant shares heartbreaking letter from one of Gianna’s best friends
- Updated: January 27, 2021
Tuesday is the one-year anniversary of the tragic death of Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, and many still seem to have trouble dealing with his passing.
His widow Vanessa shared a moving letter from one of Gianna Bryant’s friends.
Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant and seven others were killed in a freak helicopter crash the morning of Jan. 26, 2020 while heading to the Mamba Sports Academy for a basketball game.
It has been said that of Kobe Bryant’s daughters, Gianna Bryant was the most similar to the former NBA superstar. At the age of 13, she was emerging into a standout basketball player in her own right and possessed some of her father’s renowned competitive qualities.
Some seem to be quietly acknowledging the one-year mark of the incident. Kobe Bryant’s family has asked the NBA not to commemorate his death or hold any tributes for him this year.
However, former Lakers star Pau Gasol did write a lovely tribute to Kobe Bryant to honor his memory. Gasol and Kobe Bryant were very close, and the duo led the Lakers to back-to-back NBA championships in 2009 and ’10.