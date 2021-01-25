- Shaq doubles down, challenges artist who Photoshopped Donovan Mitchell dunking on him to 1-on-1
- Report: Kobe Bryant’s family has asked teams and NBA to not hold tributes for him this year
- Updated: January 25, 2021
The family of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant reportedly has asked NBA teams and the league not to hold tributes on the one-year anniversary of Bryant’s passing.
Bryant tragically passed away in a helicopter accident last year on Jan. 26.
If you notice, a lack of official tributes from organizations and the #NBA this week for Kobe Bryant, it is because his family has asked that teams do not do tributes this year. @kron4news
— Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) January 25, 2021
Bryant’s death rocked the basketball world, but it seems that his family isn’t comfortable with the league honoring it just yet.
In addition to losing Bryant, his daughter Gianna was also in the crash with him.
As the Bryant family mourns its loss, it is nice to see the league honoring its wishes.
The elder Bryant was a five-time NBA champion with the Lakers and one of the greatest players in NBA history.
He was an 18-time All-Star and is expected to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021.