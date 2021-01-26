Former Los Angeles Lakers big man Pau Gasol penned a heartwarming tribute to the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna on the one-year anniversary of their passing.

The elder Bryant and his daughter tragically passed away last January in a helicopter accident.

The NBA world was rocked by their passing and many are still grieving their deaths.

The Bryant family reportedly has asked the NBA not to hold tributes this year as it still deals with the loss.

Gasol, who was teammates with the elder Bryant for seven seasons in Los Angeles, became one of his closest friends.

The two went on to win two NBA championships together.

The elder Bryant finished his career as an 18-time All-Star and was named to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020.