Report: Lakers offer concerning update regarding Trevor Ariza

Los Angeles Lakers forward Trevor Ariza has missed the team’s first two preseason games with an injured ankle, and he will apparently continue to be out for a significant amount of time.

From Lakers press release: "Trevor Ariza had an arthroscopic debridement procedure performed on his right ankle today. He is expected to make a full and complete recovery. Team doctors will reevaluate Ariza in approximately 8 weeks, and an update will be provided at that time." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) October 7, 2021

Ariza, 36, was signed by L.A. during the offseason in order to give the team some depth. He has made a career out of being an effective defender and reliable shooter.

This is his second stint with the Lakers. His first tenure came in the late 2000s, where he helped them to back-to-back appearances in the NBA Finals and the 2009 league championship.

With Ariza on the shelf, it will be interesting to see what players the Lakers ask to step up.

The Lakers begin their regular season on Oct. 19 against the Golden State Warriors.