Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, has been making quite a name for himself as a high school basketball phenom.

However, a recent social media post of his may irritate some people, as it showed him smoking what appeared to be marijuana.

Bronny pulled a Jamal Murray w the IG story😭😭 pic.twitter.com/KfHygo3a3C — Jeffery Perkins (@JefferyxBball) September 19, 2020

The younger James just finished his freshman year at Sierra Canyon School, a private school in Chatsworth, Calif. about half an hour north of Los Angeles.

Well before he started high school, he was already on the radar of college recruits, as he reportedly received scholarship offers from multiple schools at the age of 10.

At age 15, the younger James currently stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 175 pounds and has drawn intrigue as he’s able to adeptly play both guard spots.

The elder James has said that he hopes to play in the NBA long enough to be in the league at the same time as the younger James.