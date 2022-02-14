Vanessa Bryant shares lovely Valentine’s Day tribute for Kobe

In recognition of Valentine’s Day, Vanessa Bryant offered a touching tribute to her late husband Kobe.

She took to Instagram and shared a wonderful photo as well as a heartwarming caption.

Kobe Bryant tragically died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020. It was a devastating event that killed nine people, including Gianna Bryant.

Since the horrific incident, Vanessa Bryant has continued to maintain a deep connection to the legacies of her husband and daughter. Many of these acknowledgments have come on social media and pertained to anniversaries or particular milestones.

In addition to those efforts, Vanessa Bryant gave a touching speech when her late husband was officially enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last year.

Kobe Bryant was voted into the Hall of Fame in 2020, not long after the tragedy took place. However, the COVID-19 pandemic pushed his enshrinement back. His addition to the Hall of Fame had been a foregone conclusion years before it became official, but his tragic death made his induction much more poignant.

Vanessa Bryant has also remained fiercely protective of her late husband, an effort that included filing a lawsuit over unauthorized photos that were taken at the site of the helicopter crash.

Vanessa Bryant will undoubtedly continue to cherish her late husband for as long as she lives. She has certainly shown a lot of bravery in the aftermath of the tragedy.