Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, offered a poignant Valentine’s Day message on social media to her late husband.

Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant first met in 1999 and were married on April 18, 2001. While the couple went through some rough patches, the marriage lasted until the morning of Jan. 26, 2020.

On that horrific day, Kobe Bryant, the couple’s daughter, Gianna, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash, devastating news that resonated far beyond the NBA.

Since that tragedy, Kobe Bryant has been elected posthumously to the basketball Hall of Fame and his widow has made a point to keep his memory and that of their late daughter alive, including a Christmas Day post.

Vanessa Bryant has continued to receive the love and support of her late husband’s former teammates and many competitors, which has provided some solace. She’s also remained strong as she seeks to raise the couple’s three other children.