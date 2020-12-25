Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna died earlier this year in a tragic helicopter crash.

On Friday, the five-time champion’s widow, Vanessa, remembered the two loved ones she’s lost in the family’s first Christmas since the accident.

The NBA world was crushed by the death of Kobe Bryant earlier this year.

Of course, the year has been extremely hard for the Bryant family. Vanessa Bryant and Natalie Bryant recently remembered Kobe Bryant on the anniversary of his Lakers jersey retirement.

On the court, the Lakers honored the franchise icon by winning a championship in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla. The Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in six games during the 2020 NBA Finals.

The Lakers take on the Dallas Mavericks in a star-studded Christmas Day matchup on Friday night.