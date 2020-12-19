- Natalia and Vanessa Bryant pen beautiful messages honoring Kobe’s jersey retirement with Lakers
- Video: Mikal Bridges goes down with scary injury after no-call on LeBron James
- Report: 2 key Lakers rotation players to return tonight vs. Suns
- LeBron James receives zero votes for ‘Which player would you want taking a shot with the game on the line?’
- Rajon Rondo being sued for assaulting woman while his girlfriend struck her in head and upper body
- Audio leaked of Jerry West calling Lakers ‘s–t show’ in attempt to sway Kawhi Leonard to Clippers
- Report: Montrezl Harrell had a difficult time adjusting to the Clippers’ ‘hierarchical system’
- Frank Vogel handed ultimate disrespect NBA general managers in latest survey
- Eric Gordon on Christian Wood: ‘He’s similar to like an Anthony Davis kind of because he can shoot and get to the rim’
- Reggie Miller explains why he thinks the Lakers will ‘start slow’ this season
Natalia and Vanessa Bryant pen beautiful messages honoring Kobe’s jersey retirement with Lakers
-
- Updated: December 19, 2020
Although it’s now been nearly 11 months since Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant died in a tragic helicopter crash, the memory of him hasn’t faded one bit.
His widow, Vanessa, and daughter, Natalia, honored the anniversary of his jersey retirement ceremony on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
It was a unique ceremony, as Kobe Bryant had two jersey numbers, 8 and 24, retired on that glorious night at Staples Center.
The Philadelphia native played his entire NBA career in L.A. and brought Lakers fans across the nation countless precious memories.
Among those were his 81-point game in 2006, outscoring the entire Dallas Mavericks team through three quarters and, of course, his 60-point finale in April of 2016.
But what Lakers fans cherish the most about Kobe Bryant are the five NBA championships he brought to the team and city.
Now that the Lakers are two months removed from yet another world title, a new generation has picked up where he left off while paying respect to his memory and mentality.