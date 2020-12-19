Although it’s now been nearly 11 months since Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant died in a tragic helicopter crash, the memory of him hasn’t faded one bit.

His widow, Vanessa, and daughter, Natalia, honored the anniversary of his jersey retirement ceremony on Instagram.

It was a unique ceremony, as Kobe Bryant had two jersey numbers, 8 and 24, retired on that glorious night at Staples Center.

The Philadelphia native played his entire NBA career in L.A. and brought Lakers fans across the nation countless precious memories.

Among those were his 81-point game in 2006, outscoring the entire Dallas Mavericks team through three quarters and, of course, his 60-point finale in April of 2016.

But what Lakers fans cherish the most about Kobe Bryant are the five NBA championships he brought to the team and city.

Now that the Lakers are two months removed from yet another world title, a new generation has picked up where he left off while paying respect to his memory and mentality.