Troy Daniels Posts Touching Message After Being Waived by Lakers

Sharpshooting guard Troy Daniels was waived by the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, as the team looks to improve its roster before the NBA Playoffs begin.

The Lakers apparently didn’t have a need for a spot-up shooter off the bench, as they will presumably look for another ball-handler or 3-and-D player.

After hearing word of the news, Daniels took to social media to send out an optimistic message.

Absolutely one of the hardest decisions of my life. But it was best for ME..! I’ve been tested in my life before and I have came out the storm on my feet every time. What a pleasure it was to be apart of such a unbelievable organization of the @Lakers pic.twitter.com/FA5ldRiDF1 — Troy Daniels (@troydaniels) March 2, 2020

The 6-foot-4 guard was reportedly not content with his role on the Lakers, as he was receiving just 11.1 minutes of playing time per game.

Daniels will look to be a valuable contributor elsewhere, as he will be looking to join his seventh team in as many seasons.

The Lakers don’t have much time to lament the loss of Daniels, as they look to avenge their Saturday night loss with a win against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night.