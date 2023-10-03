New Lakers addition guarantees he’ll shoot 40 percent from 3 this season

During media day on Monday, new Los Angeles Lakers forward Taurean Prince made it clear that he is aiming high this season.

He told the media that he will shoot at least 40 percent from 3-point range in the 2023-24 campaign, which is something that would certainly help a Lakers team that has lacked outside shooting for some time.

Taurean Prince says he 100% will shoot at least 40% from 3 this season. — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) October 2, 2023

Prince, 29, was signed by Los Angeles over the summer as a free agent. He spent the last two seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and he is expected to give the Lakers a legitimate 3-and-D player, something they have missed in recent years.

Last season, Prince shot 38.1 percent from beyond the arc. He has hit 40 percent in that category before — that came in the 2020-21 campaign, when he split time with the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Heading into the new season, the Lakers have a deep and potent roster. They’re especially stocked in the wing department with players like Prince, Jarred Vanderbilt, Rui Hachimura, Max Christie and Cam Reddish all vying for significant playing time.

Prince may not end up winning the fifth starting spot that is reportedly up for grabs, but if he shoots and defends well, he will play a key role off the bench for a Lakers team that has legitimate championship hopes.

All of the depth the team has at the wing and forward spots will likely add up to a reduced workload for LeBron James, something that seems like a goal for the team this season. Last season, he played 35.5 minutes per game, and at age 38, he simply cannot take a pounding as much as he used to.

He certainly felt the effects of his workload during the 2022-23 campaign and dealt with a foot injury during the season that forced him to miss an extended period of time.

James said on Monday that this offseason, he was able to get his foot back to where it was prior to the injury, and the team as a whole seems refreshed and optimistic as it chases banner No. 18.